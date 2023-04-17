AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,068 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LKQ by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.