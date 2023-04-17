AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,068 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LKQ by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LKQ Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
LKQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ
In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About LKQ
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
