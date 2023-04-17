AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,128 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $86.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

