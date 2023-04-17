AIA Group Ltd Sells 120 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $651.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $602.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

