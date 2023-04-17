AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,465 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Centene by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,738,000 after acquiring an additional 885,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after acquiring an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,114,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $68.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

