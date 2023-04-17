AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,726 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NYSE CBRE opened at $70.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

