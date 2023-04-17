AIA Group Ltd Sells 235 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.81.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $237.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.91. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $242.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.