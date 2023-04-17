AIA Group Ltd Sells 2,452 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Insider Activity

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PHM opened at $60.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

