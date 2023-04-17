AIA Group Ltd Sells 483 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Equitable by 192.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,734,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,288 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Equitable by 1,898.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,155,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 24.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after acquiring an additional 766,449 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

