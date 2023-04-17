AIA Group Ltd Sells 554 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

