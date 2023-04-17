AIA Group Ltd Sells 562 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $55.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

