AIA Group Ltd Sells 653 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $139.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.00.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

