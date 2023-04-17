AIA Group Ltd Sells 69 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $147.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average of $146.96. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

