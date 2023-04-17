AIA Group Ltd Sells 929 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $110.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $100.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

