AIA Group Ltd Takes $61,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Stock Down 0.9 %

FMC stock opened at $122.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.84. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

