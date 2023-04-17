AIA Group Ltd Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PB Investment Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 80,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.34.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $96.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

