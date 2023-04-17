AIA Group Ltd Trims Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,845 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Redfin were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $479.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 234.33% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Redfin Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.