Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.00.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $204.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 28.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

