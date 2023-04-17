Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $81,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $94.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

