Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,802,000 after buying an additional 127,546 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,469,000 after buying an additional 223,117 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,714,000 after buying an additional 109,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,459,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,144,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Up 0.6 %

ALLE stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.58. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.78.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

