Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Optas LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.6% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.