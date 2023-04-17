Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $276,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 69,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $108.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $131.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

