Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 145,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,131,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,143.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $131.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

