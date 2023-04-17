Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,560,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 145,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $96.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

