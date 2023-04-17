Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 46.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amcor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.10 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

