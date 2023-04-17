American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 24,970 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $163.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.95. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $192.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

