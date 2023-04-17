Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.21 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.