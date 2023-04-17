Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.2% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $189,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,525,555,000 after buying an additional 424,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,737,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,526,687,000 after buying an additional 245,336 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $165.21 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

