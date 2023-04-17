apricus wealth LLC Sells 70 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

apricus wealth LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,877,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,279,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

