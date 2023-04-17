Atria Investments Inc Acquires 18,250 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,616 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $907.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

