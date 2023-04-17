Atria Investments Inc Acquires 2,647 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $168.37 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.