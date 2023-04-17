Atria Investments Inc Acquires 3,385 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,876 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,554,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $70.43 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

