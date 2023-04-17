Atria Investments Inc Acquires 59,944 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 124.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,944 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.