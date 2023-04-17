Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,095 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $172.35 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

