Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 52.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,512.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $152.80 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

