Atria Investments Inc Buys 8,008 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NOBL opened at $91.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.