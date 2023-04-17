Atria Investments Inc Buys 8,008 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NOBL opened at $91.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
