Atria Investments Inc Decreases Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,562 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 141,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IOO stock opened at $71.54 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

