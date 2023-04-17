Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,579 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,773,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 449,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 312,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

