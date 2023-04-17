Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,616,000 after purchasing an additional 859,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after buying an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 156.7% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,733,000 after buying an additional 521,487 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,596,000 after buying an additional 512,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $96.58 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.90.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.34.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

