Atria Investments Inc Grows Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,259 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Maxim Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

