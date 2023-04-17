Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $85.58 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $122.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

