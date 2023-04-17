Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 186,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in CSX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in CSX by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in CSX by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 67,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

