Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

