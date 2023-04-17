Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $64,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.19.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $88.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

