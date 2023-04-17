Atria Investments Inc Has $2.63 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,203,000 after purchasing an additional 421,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

NYSE:DHI opened at $98.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

