Atria Investments Inc Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,851.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,738.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,615.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,542.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

