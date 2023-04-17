Atria Investments Inc Has $2.80 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

