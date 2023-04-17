Atria Investments Inc Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,758 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 96,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 80,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

