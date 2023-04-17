Atria Investments Inc Has $3.49 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,876,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,114,000 after acquiring an additional 85,986 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $152.45 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

