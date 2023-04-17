Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.