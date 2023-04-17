Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,944,000 after acquiring an additional 288,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,451,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $125.92 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

